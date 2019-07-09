Business

Video

Dad reunites with family at theme park

Matt Donahue reconnected with family backstage of a Dan + Shay concert at Wild Adventures Theme Park Saturday after being deployed in Afghanistan for five months. 

Obituaries

ETHERIDGE, Ernest

Ernest Ray Etheridge, 86, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, July 1, 2019. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Cooperville Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Coopers Cemetery. Mr. Etheridge was a native and lifelong resident of Baldwin County. He was p…

FOWLER, Beverly

Beverly Louise Longey Fowler, 91, of Milledgeville, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019. A native of Agawam, MA, she was born March 18, 1928 to the late Walter Levi Longey and the late Louise Pepperal Longey. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Ha…

DAVIS, Gloria

Funeral services for Mrs. Gloria Anne Pritchett Davis, 82, will be conducted Monday, July 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Mt. Paran Central Church of God 2055 Mt. Paran Road, Atlanta, GA 30327, with Dr. Kent Hawkins officiating. A viewing will be held at Mt. Paran Church of God on Monday from 11 a.…

MEDLIN, Thelma Jean "Jeannie"

Thelma Jean "Jeannie" Medlin, 77, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019. The family will receive friends Saturday from 5 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Moores Funeral Home. Mrs. Medlin was born in Austin, IN but had made her home in Milledgeville. She worked at McGaw for 25 years and later worked for…

JAMES, Brenda

Brenda Martin James went to her Heavenly Home on June 29, 2019. She died peacefully at her residence on Highway 441 in Wilkinson County, after a courageous battle with ALS. She was the daughter of Lee and Frances Davis Martin. She was born in Milledgeville, but lived in Wilkinson County all …

