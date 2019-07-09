Latest News
Business
Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns consumers to use extreme caution when being asked to undergo genetic DNA screening.
Recovering from a dependency upon narcotics can be a difficult road no matter whether that addiction stems from recreational use or if the drugs were prescribed by a medical professional.
Many consumers are all too aware of the stress that comes with mounting credit card debt.
Have you ever wanted to attend a concert or sporting event but found out that tickets had long been sold out?
Cindy Nunn and Andy Dunn were about as excited as two people could be when it was announced Saturday night that their business, Tent-Sational Events, had been named the 2019 Small Business of the Year.
Online Poll
State & National News
Local Sports
Looking Back in History
Video
Matt Donahue reconnected with family backstage of a Dan + Shay concert at Wild Adventures Theme Park Saturday after being deployed in Afghanistan for five months.
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Ernest Ray Etheridge, 86, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, July 1, 2019. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Cooperville Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Coopers Cemetery. Mr. Etheridge was a native and lifelong resident of Baldwin County. He was p…
Beverly Louise Longey Fowler, 91, of Milledgeville, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019. A native of Agawam, MA, she was born March 18, 1928 to the late Walter Levi Longey and the late Louise Pepperal Longey. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Ha…
Funeral services for Mrs. Gloria Anne Pritchett Davis, 82, will be conducted Monday, July 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Mt. Paran Central Church of God 2055 Mt. Paran Road, Atlanta, GA 30327, with Dr. Kent Hawkins officiating. A viewing will be held at Mt. Paran Church of God on Monday from 11 a.…
Thelma Jean "Jeannie" Medlin, 77, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019. The family will receive friends Saturday from 5 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Moores Funeral Home. Mrs. Medlin was born in Austin, IN but had made her home in Milledgeville. She worked at McGaw for 25 years and later worked for…
Brenda Martin James went to her Heavenly Home on June 29, 2019. She died peacefully at her residence on Highway 441 in Wilkinson County, after a courageous battle with ALS. She was the daughter of Lee and Frances Davis Martin. She was born in Milledgeville, but lived in Wilkinson County all …
Most Popular
Articles
- RICHARDSON: The Legendary Snake Lady of Augusta
- City of Milledgeville preps for annual fireworks celebration
- Dalton, Cohutta and Varnell plan fireworks shows to celebrate Independence Day
- Man arrested for selling drugs out of his car
- State librarian addresses commissioners
- Milledgeville man arrested on gun and drug charges
- Prison inmate was strangled, stabbed, set afire
- Central State Hospital campus growing
- Local shines on the big stage
- Authorities investigating apparent drive-by shooting
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.